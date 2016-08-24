So now Dalits and backwards are not nationalists Modiji? Asks Rahul

August 24, 2016 19:28 IST

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reported remarks that BJP needs to bring dalits into its fold as nationalists were already with the party, wondering whether he did not consider dalits and backwards as nationalists.

"So now 'Dalits' and 'Backwards' are not Nationalists Modiji?," the Congress Vice President said on Twitter.

Rahul was reacting to the prime minister's remarks at the BJP Core group meeting on Tuesday, where he reportedly said that without diluting the "nationalist" identity of BJP, the party needs to work to woo dalits and backwards to its fold.

Reports had it that Modi had said that nationalists are with BJP and the party now needs to bring dalits and backwards into its fold.

The BJP is seeking to woo dalits ahead of crucial assembly polls in five states early next year, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.