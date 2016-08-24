rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » So now Dalits and backwards are not nationalists Modiji? Asks Rahul

So now Dalits and backwards are not nationalists Modiji? Asks Rahul

August 24, 2016 19:28 IST

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reported remarks that BJP needs to bring dalits into its fold as nationalists were already with the party, wondering whether he did not consider dalits and backwards as nationalists.

"So now 'Dalits' and 'Backwards' are not Nationalists Modiji?," the Congress Vice President said on Twitter.

Rahul was reacting to the prime minister's remarks at the BJP Core group meeting on Tuesday, where he reportedly said that without diluting the "nationalist" identity of BJP, the party needs to work to woo dalits and backwards to its fold.

Reports had it that Modi had said that nationalists are with BJP and the party now needs to bring dalits and backwards into its fold.

The BJP is seeking to woo dalits ahead of crucial assembly polls in five states early next year, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: BJP Core, Narendra Modi, Modiji, Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly