6 sentenced to death in suspected honour killing of Dalit man

6 sentenced to death in suspected honour killing of Dalit man

December 12, 2017 15:48 IST

Six persons were sentenced to death by a court on Tuesday in connection with the suspected honour killing of a 22-year old Dalit man in full public view in Tamil Nadu’s Udumalpet in March last year.

Those sentenced to death included the father of the woman, who had married the Dalit man despite opposition from her family.

 

Tirupur Principal District and Sessions Judge Alamelu Natarajan also sentenced another accused to life term and another to five years imprisonment in the case.

The judge acquitted three other accused, including the mother of the woman, a caste Hindu.

During the trial, the prosecution has argued that it was a case of honour killing.

The case drew outrage as a video showing the savage attack by three persons who hacked the man, Shankar, and his wife Kausalya near a busy road on March 13, 2016 was telecast by TV channels.

In the video, the three men were seen attacking Shankar and his wife, dealing repeated blows on them and leaving the place on a two-wheeler after the cold blooded murder even as scared bystanders remained mute witnesses to the carnage.

Various political parties had condemned the killing.

Kausalya, who escaped with injuries, had then said her father was totally opposed to their relationship and threatened to act against Shankar.

