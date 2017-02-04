Signed immigration order to keep terrorists out: Trump

February 04, 2017 17:44 IST

United States President Donald Trump has justified his controversial executive order on immigration, saying it will help keep terrorists out of the country and it was his responsibility to keep Americans ‘safe and free’.

“I will never forget that my responsibility is to keep you -- the American people – safe and free,” Trump said in his weekly address to the nation that also made its debut on Facebook and YouTube.

“That’s why last week I signed an executive order to help keep terrorists out of our country. The executive order establishes a process to develop new vetting and mechanisms to ensure those coming into America love and support our people. That they have good intentions,” Trump said.

Trump last week signed the executive order to suspend the arrival of refugees and impose tough new controls on travellers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

On every single front, Trump said his administration is working to deliver for American workers and American families.

“You, the law-abiding citizens of this country, are my total priority. Your safety, your jobs and your wages guide our decisions,” he said.

Noting that this week he nominated Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court, Trump said his nominee is a man of principle.

“He has an impeccable resume. He is widely respected by everyone. And, Judge Gorsuch’s proven track record upholding the Constitution makes him the ideal person to fill the vacancy left by the late, great Antonin Scalia, a truly fabulous justice,” he said.

This week his administration also took significant action to roll back the massive regulation that is devastating the economy and crippling American companies and jobs, the President said.

“That’s why I have issued a new executive order to create a permanent structure of regulatory reduction. This order requires that for every one new regulation, two old regulations must -- and I mean must -- be eliminated. It's out of control,” he said.

Trump said the January employment report shows that the private sector added 2,37,000 jobs last month.

“A lot of that has to do with the spirit our country now has. Job growth far surpassed expectations in January, and the labour force participation also grew, so you can be encouraged about the progress of our economy. It’s going to be a whole new ball game,” he said.

“But there is still much work to do. That I can tell you,” Trump said.

Trump said this week on the first day of Black History Month, he was pleased to host African American leaders at the White House.

“We are determined to deliver more opportunity, jobs and safety for the African --American citizens of our country. America can really never, ever rest until children of every colour are fully included in the American Dream -- so important. I think, probably, one of my most and maybe my most important goal. It is our mutual duty and obligation to make sure this happens,” Trump said.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters