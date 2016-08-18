Sidhu keeps everyone guessing, AAP says it's his call

August 18, 2016 19:07 IST

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose joining the Aam Aadmi Party was being seen as a foregone conclusion at one point, has left everyone guessing about his future plans.

The party on Thursday said it was Sidhu’s decision to quit the Rajya Sabha and it will be “entirely” his call to join the outfit.

Sidhu had on Friday met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the latter’s residence, but the party remained tight lipped on what transpired at the meeting.

“It was Sidhu’s decision to quit the Rajya Sabha and we welcomed it. Now, it will be entirely his decision to join the party. The people of Punjab will decide who their MLA and the chief minister will be,” AAP’s national spokesperson Dilip Pandey said.

“It’s not clear whether he will join the party and when, if he does. AAP was on high in Punjab even before he expressed his desire to join it. So things will not play out exactly the way he wants,” said another senior party leader.

However, a party leader from Punjab said Sidhu is likely join the party soon.

After his sudden resignation from the Rajya Sabha last month, the former Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Amritsar, had lashed out at the party leadership, but kept mum on his future plans.

The buzz is that Sidhu is negotiating hard to be chief ministerial candidate of the party in Punjab and that he is also seeking a ticket for his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a BJP MLA from Amritsar (Rural).

The party at the time of his quitting the Rajya Sabha seat had made it clear that his joining will be not be on any term or condition. Also, the AAP’s constitution does not permit giving tickets to two members of a family.