Shivraj continues fast on 2nd day, to meet farmers today

June 11, 2017 13:03 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is on a fast for the second day on Sunday, is likely to meet farmers of the state witnessing agrarian unrest.

Chouhan, with wife Sadhana on his side and a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi behind him, sat on fast at a pandal in BHEL’s Dusshera ground, with an appeal for peace.

He is expected to meet farmers on Sunday and also chair a meeting of government officials at the makeshift room in the pandal where he is sitting on fast.

In the last 10 days, farmers resorted to violence during their stir for various demands, including a complete loan waiver.

The chief minister yesterday began his indefinite fast and met a large number of farmers along with the kin of four of the five farmers killed in police firing on Tuesday in Mandsaur.

They had come from Mandsaur to meet him and seek justice.

Chouhan met some farmer leaders on Saturday, but failed to reach a compromise.

The opposition Congress has, however, dubbed Chouhan’s fast as ‘drama’.

An organisation of farmers on Saturday said they will continue the agitation till their demands, including loan waiver and better price of their produce, are met.

Earlier, the farmers had said that the stir, which started on June 1 and saw the death of five persons in police firing, will last till June 10.

Chouhan, under attack over the agitation during which five farmers were killed in a police firing, earlier said the government stood firm with the farmers.

"I will not end my fast till peace is restored in the state," Chouhan said on Saturday evening.

The chief minister also that he met 15 delegations of small farmers and 236 panels of big farmers on Saturday. The delegations pressed for loan waiver and ‘satisfactory’ prices for their produce.

Mandsaur remains peaceful

Mandsaur, the epicentre of the farmers' agitation, remained peaceful on Sunday with relaxation in curfew continuing.

However, prohibitory orders under section CrPC 144, which bans assembly of more than four persons, will remain in force in the district.

Curfew was lifted from all the three police station areas of Mandsaur city on Saturday.

The curfew will remain in Pipliamandi police station area which is 15 km from Mandsaur district headquarters and where five farmers were killed in separate police firings during the agitation.

"The situation is peaceful and there are no reports of violence so far," Collector OP Srivastava and SP Manoj Singh said.

Farmers in the state began protests over low prices for their crops on June 1.

The Mandsaur-Neemuch region, about 300 km from the state capital Bhopal, became the nerve centre of the gathering storm of farmer distress. Later, protests spread to some other parts of the state.

In Mandsaur, the curfew was imposed after five persons were killed in police firing during a farmers' protest on June 6.

Photograph: PTI Photo