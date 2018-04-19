SC verdict on Loya death case triggers slugfest between Congress and BJP

April 19, 2018 22:15 IST

While the ruling party alleged an “invisible hand” behind the petitions, the opposition accused it of making “false political capital” by “misinterpreting” the apex court order.

Image: Lawyer Prashant Bhushan leaves after the Supreme Court dismissed PIL seeking an independent probe into special judge BH Loya's death. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

The Supreme Court rejecting pleas seeking a probe into judge B H Loya’s death triggered a slugfest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday with the ruling party alleging an “invisible hand” behind the petitions and the opposition party accusing it of making “false political capital” by “misinterpreting” the apex court order.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist termed the court order as “unfortunate” and demanded a review by a larger bench.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said there was no reason to doubt the statements of four judges on circumstances leading to the judge’s death and the scrutiny of documents established the death was due to natural cause.

The Congress also dared the government to order an independent investigation and asked why it was shying away from it if judge Loya’s death was natural.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah saying truth will catch up with him.

“Indians are deeply intelligent. Most Indians, including those in the BJP, instinctively understand the truth about Mr Amit Shah. The truth has its own way of catching up with people like him,” he tweeted.

The BJP earlier hit out at the Congress alleging that the “invisible hand” behind the petitions before the Supreme Court was of Rahul Gandhi as part of a “conspiracy” to finish the political career of Shah.

Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress and Rahul Gandhi conspired to target Shah as it believes that only one family had a right to rule India.

“It was a conspiracy by the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi to finish the political career of BJP President Amit Shah, as part of which wrong accusations were made and an over 100-strong delegation was taken to the President,” he said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to say that the judiciary has sent a message that it cannot be misled by allegations based on political vendetta and claimed that several attempts have been made to target top BJP leaders through ‘fake news’.

“The Supreme Court has also cautioned against the misuse of courts in political tug of war,” Singh tweeted.

While Singh did not specifically name Congress or its chief, Prasad was unsparing in his attack on Gandhi and wondered if he wanted to enhance his party’s political standing by seeking recourse to the corridors of courts by making them “a political battleground with politically-vested litigations”.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, Communist leaders and media houses for “attempting to malign” Shah’s image.

“Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, the Communist parties, their allies” and “some media houses” must apologise” to our country for spreading such utter lies against our (BJP’s) national president Amit Shah,” he tweeted.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury termed as “unfortunate” the Supreme Court order and demanded its review by a larger bench.

“This dismissal or rejection of all the petitions is very unfortunate. The CPI-M demands that this matter be reviewed by a larger bench of the Supreme Court and it must be done in interest of delivery of justice,” he said in Hyderabad.

With the war of words between the two main parties intensifying, the Congress disagreed with the Supreme Court verdict saying it is a “sad letter day” in the country’s history and pitched for a fair investigation into the matter.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala condemned the BJP for doing “cheap politics” in the death of Judge Loya as it accused the ruling party of making political capital out of the supreme court judgement on the issue.

Attacking the BJP for accusing Rahul Gandhi as being the “invisible hand” behind the petitions seeking the probe, Surjewala termed the allegations as a “malicious attempt” that showed the ruling party’s “jitteriness” and “nerveousness”.

“It is a sad letter day in India’s history. The suspicious circumstances in which Loya died, was a matter of deep concern for those who have faith in the judiciary. There are still questions before those who believe in the judiciary,” he told reporters.

Surjewala alleged that there is a question mark on the conduct of BJP government in Maharashtra and pointed towards a “conspiracy” to not permit the entire evidence available to be placed before an appropriate forum for investigation.

“When those in power agree it is a natural death, then why are they against a probe and why are they shying away from a probe. The prime minister should say that he will order a Supreme Court-monitored probe to ascertain the exact reasons for the death of judge Loya,” he said.