SC transfers Kathua gang rape case to Pathankot

The apex court also directed that the trial should be held in-camera, be fast-tracked and conducted on a day-to-day basis.
The Supreme Court on Monday vacated the stay on trial of the Kathua gang rape and murder case and transferred it outside Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed that the trial should be held in-camera, be fast-tracked and conducted on a day-to-day basis to avoid any delay.
The top court also said the trial would be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, which is applicable in Jammu and Kashmir.
The apex court said the trial must be fair to the victim’s family as well as the accused.
It also ordered continuation of security to the family members of the victim, family friends and lawyer representing them and directed translation of statements and records of the case from Urdu to English.
“The security provided to the juvenile accused will continue,” a bench, which also comprised Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, said and posted the matter for further hearing in July when the apex court reopens after the summer vacation.
The bench made it clear that Monday’s hearing was confined to the issue of shifting the trial of the case out of Jammu and Kashmir.
The victim, an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community, had disappeared from near her home in a village close to Kathua in the Jammu region on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later.
The apex court had earlier given a stern warning and said it would transfer the Kathua gang rape-and-murder case from the local court in the “slightest possibility” of lack of fair trial, saying the “real concern” was to hold proper prosecution.
The girl’s father had moved the apex court earlier, apprehending threat to the family, their friend and their lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat. A separate plea was also filed by two accused seeking that the trial in the case be held in Jammu and the probe handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The state police’s Crime Branch, which probed the case, filed the main chargesheet against seven persons and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile in a court in Kathua district last week. The chargesheet has revealed chilling details about how the girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped inside a place of worship before being killed.
The father of an eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to transfer the case to Pathankot and said he has full faith in the judiciary.
The grieving father, belonging to a minority nomadic community which earns its livelihood by raising cattle, also said he has full faith in the government.
"We only want justice…I have full faith in the judiciary and the government," the father told PTI over the phone from Ramban district where he is camping along with other members of his family.
"We don't favour a CBI probe either. We do not know CBI and our only desire is that justice is done...," he said.
The community is moving on foot to the higher reaches of Kashmir in search of greener pastures and has set up temporary shelter in Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to inclement weather.
The father said that he has devoted his life to ensure that justice is done to his daughter.
“I am satisfied with police investigation and will not rest till justice is done in the case. I want the accused to be given exemplary punishment for their brutality,” he said.
Advocate Ankur Sharma, who is defending the eight accused arrested by the crime branch, said, "We will file fresh writ petition in the Supreme Court for a CBI probe in a few days.”
“The CBI demand has not been rejected by Supreme Court. Only the case has been fast tracked (to be heard on day to day basis) and transferred to Pathankot,” Sharma said.
