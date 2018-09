September 05, 2018 11:19 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a PIL seeking a stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India with France.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submissions of advocate M L Sharma that his plea be listed for urgent hearing.

In his PIL, Sharma alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and sought stay on it.