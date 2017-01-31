rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » SC refuses to stay Tamil Nadu's new law on Jallikattu

SC refuses to stay Tamil Nadu's new law on Jallikattu

January 31, 2017 17:48 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the new legislation passed recently by the Tamil Nadu assembly allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu in the state.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and R F Nariman also permitted the Centre to withdraw the January 7, 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

The apex court permitted animal rights bodies and other individuals to amend their pending petitions to challenge the new legislation.

It also asked senior advocates K Parasaran and Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, to convey to the state government to maintain law and order situation.

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Tamil Nadu, Supreme Court, Dipak Misra, Rakesh Dwivedi, Nariman
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly