Saudi king names son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince

June 21, 2017 10:37 IST

In a major reshuffle announcement on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has named his son, Mohammed bin Salman, as heir.



The development has now removed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef as next in line to the throne and replaced him with Mohammed bin Salman, who earlier held the position of the deputy crown prince.



The new crown prince was also named deputy prime minister, and maintains his post as minister of defence, reports official Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi monarch, who holds near absolute powers, quickly awarded his son expansive powers to the surprise of many within the royal family who are more senior and more experienced than Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS.

Saudi state television said 31 of 34 royals supported Saudi Arabia’s King Salman appointing his son as crown prince.

-- With inputs from Agencies

Image: Saudi King Salman, and Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photograph: Saudi Press Agency/Reuters