Tussle for 'cycle': EC likely to pronounce verdict today

January 16, 2017 10:46 IST

The Election Commission is likely to pronounce its order on Monday about which of the two Samajwadi Party factions -- one backing Mulayam Singh Yadav and the other his son Akhilesh – will be allotted the party symbol ‘cycle’.

The three-member poll body, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, on Friday heard the arguments put forward by the two factions.

The Commission’s order is expected on Monday as the notification for the first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections in the state will be issued on Tuesday.

The Samajwadi Party fight refuses to subside, as the current stalemate between Akhilesh and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav over the post of the party president, failed to reach a conclusion.

According to sources, Mulayam told Akhilesh to step down from the post saying that he would remain to be the party’s face for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

But Akhilesh refused the offer, saying he would pass on the baton once the elections are over.

The sources further state that the meeting is likely to take place again to discuss about the same.