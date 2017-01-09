Fight for 'cycle' escalates; Mulayam meets EC to stake claim

Last updated on: January 09, 2017 13:50 IST

Even as Mulayam Singh Yadav has said that he is the boss of the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is leaving no stones unturned to stake claim over the party symbol 'cycle'.

As Mulayam's team reached the Election Commission on Monday, Akhilesh-led delegation will visit the office later in the day.

Mulayam, who on Sunday made it clear that he was still the party chief, will also urge the Election Commission to check the authenticity and legality of papers submitted by his son Akhilesh's aide Ramgopal Yadav.

Mulayam also stated that Ramgopal had no right to call the convention on January 1 as he had been suspended from the party earlier.

In a bid to buttress claim over the 'cycle' symbol, Akhilesh Yadav-led camp represented by Ramgopal had earlier on Saturday submitted an affidavit mentioning that Samajwadi Party leaders are supporting the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Ramgopal said that the relevant documents, brought in "seven cartons with more than 1.5 lakh pages", were submitted to the poll panel to assert Akhilesh's right over the party's name and symbol.

He said that he submitted affidavits of 4,716 delegates of the total 5,731, indicating overwhelming support for Akhilesh.

The Election Commission had given both sides time till January 9 to submit proof of their legislative support.

However, if the Election Commission cannot reach any decision before January 17, then the party symbol might be frozen and two different symbols would be provide to both the factions for contesting the assembly elections.

The assembly elections in the most populous and politically significant state in India will be held in seven phases beginning February 11.