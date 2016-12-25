rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Missing Russian plane with 91 on board crashes into Black Sea

Missing Russian plane with 91 on board crashes into Black Sea

Last updated on: December 25, 2016 12:04 IST

A Russian plane that had disappeared from radar over Sochi while en route to Syria has crashed, said a source.

A Russian Defence Ministry TU-154 plane that had disappeared from radar over the Black Sea with 91 people on board has crashed, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing an unidentified source.

The Federal Air Transport Agency told RIA Novosti the flight was ‘not civilian’.

Unconfirmed reports claim the plane belongs to the Russian defense ministry.

The agency’s source added the plane went missing while ‘manoeuvring over Russia’s territorial waters’.

A rescue team had found the crash site in the Black Sea near the coast of the Sochi, Interfax said.

Image used is for representational purposes only. 

 

AGENCIES
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly