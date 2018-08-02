RS adjourned as TMC members create ruckus over NRC

August 02, 2018 19:59 IST

The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day following uproar by Trinamool Congress members over the issue of the Assam National Register of Citizens.

Trinamool members trooped into well of the House immediately after the upper House assembled post lunch, seeking a reply from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh over the National Register for Citizens matter.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu gave an assurance that the Home Minister would give a reply.

However, TMC members continued their protest following which he adjourned the House for the day.

When the House reassembled, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said he has given a notice under section 267 seeking reply of the home minister, to which Naidu said he has rejected it.

"You have not allowed the minister to reply and now you are asking me to reply. What can I do," said Naidu.

The home minister came here (to the RS) yesterday (Wednesday), the day before yesterday (Tuesday) and he was willing to reply but he was not allowed to reply, said Naidu.

"A very wrong message has gone and I feel as Chairman injustice has been done to the home minister because after patiently hearing all views on important sensitive issue, he could not reply," he said.

Naidu said, "This issue was discussed in the morning meeting. Anand Sharma gave a suggestion that the Home Minister's reply should take place in the House."

Naidu said that Sharma had also suggested that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister should talk to opposition parties and the home minister on the issue.

Speaking on the issue, NCP President Sharad Pawar said, "The subject is very sensitive and is of national interest."

"Serious views were expressed and I think it is in the larger interest of the nation that we hear the home minister and know exactly what the government is doing," he said.

While the chairman has allowed one member from each political party to speak and views of all major parties have been expressed, members from Assam have not been given an opportunity, Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

"If there is any party member from that state (Assam), he should be heard and the home minister should reply," said Azad.

Naidu urged members to discuss the farmers' issue, which was slated for discussion.

However, Trinamool members insisted on a reply from the home minister.

As the protests continued, Naidu adjourned the House, saying, "Everyday it has become a fashion. Let the country see what is happening here... You do not want to discuss even farmers' issue".