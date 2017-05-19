Rs 5,000 fine if found dumping waste on Yamuna floodplains

Last updated on: May 19, 2017 22:58 IST

Open defecation and dumping of waste on the Yamuna floodplains will now attract a fine of Rs 5,000 for each incident, the National Green Tribunal ruled on Friday.

"We issue prohibitory orders in furtherance to the judgement dated January 13, 2015 that no waste of any kind and open defecation will be permitted around the water bodies and the floodplains of river Yamuna.

"Authorities including the police shall take stringent action against defaulting persons and every defaulter would be liable to pay an environment compensation of Rs 5,000 per incident," a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.

The NGT, which passed a slew of directions, constituted a committee headed by the Delhi Jal Board CEO to oversee the execution of work pertaining to the cleaning of Yamuna and construction of sewage treatment plant to treat liquid waste flowing into the river.

Manoj Misra, on whose petition NGT has passed several directions, welcomed the order saying, "we are happy that NGT is continuously monitoring the Yamuna issue. The order issued by the bench shows its seriousness. But the implementing agencies have to show their will in execution of the directions".

The panel, which also comprises chief engineer from Delhi Development Authority and a representative from National Mission for Clean Ganga, has been asked to submit reports on regular intervals to the tribunal.

The tribunal took note of the industries running in residential areas in different parts of the city and directed the Delhi government and the municipal corporations to take immediate action against such units.

In a detailed order, the green panel said almost 67 per cent of the pollution reaching the Yamuna would be treated by the two sewage treatment plants located at Delhi Gate and Najafgarh under Phase 1 of the 'Maili se Nirmal Yamuna Revitalisation Project 2017'.

With regard to the Phase-II of the project which deals with drains which bring 33 per cent remnant pollution in the river, the NGT directed DJB to submit a complete project report within four weeks before the principal committee, formed under the judgement of the tribunal.

"The principal committee which in turn would submit the report in four weeks thereafter and the matter will be listed for hearing on July 24," the bench said.

Delhi Jal Board informed the tribunal that a total of 14 STPs and three sewage lines rehabilitation stands have been approved under the Yamuna rejuvenation scheme which would be completed by 2019.

The apex environment watchdog also directed Delhi government and other authorities to restore and revive the water bodies in different parts of the national capital and turn them into places of tourist attraction.

It directed that Delhi government and all the municipal corporations to start removal of municipal solid waste and dredging of drains under Phase-I of the judgement.

"The authorities are directed to submit methodology and formulate scheme to help in selective dredging of Yamuna to ensure that its deep rooted pollutants are removed before completion of the Phase-I project," the bench said.

