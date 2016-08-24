Rs 5 lakh compensation to victims of cross-border firing

August 24, 2016 19:45 IST

For the first time, the victims of cross border firing along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir will get compensation of Rs 5 lakh, similar to those who die due to terrorism or left wing extremism violence.

At present, there is no scheme to compensate victims of cross border firing.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval to enhance the grant of compensation under "Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims of Terrorist, Communal, Left Wing Extremist, Cross Border Firing and Mine or Improvised Explosive Devices blasts on Indian Territory" from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

"It is a historic decision by the Modi government. It gives a message to them the central government cares for them will go in a long way," Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said while announcing the measure.

Approximately 770 km of the Line of Control and approximately 220 km of International Border have been a witness to frequent ceasefire violation and the influx of terrorists since 1990.

More than 50 civilians die every year due to shelling and cross border firing along the Indo-Pak order in Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 13,921 civilians have lost their lives till last year.

A total of 168 civilians were killed due to naxal violence in maoist-hit states in 2015.

"Now onwards, any civilian who dies anywhere in the country due to terror attack, LWE violence, firing from across the border, shelling or IED explosion will be given Rs 5 lakh as compensation uniformly. The amount will be given to the next of kin of the victim," an official release said.

The amount will also be given to those who receive 50 per cent or more disability or incapacitation due to the same reasons, it said.

IMAGE: A man shows mortar shell marks on the wall of his house after shelling from the Pakistani side at Lalyal Camp Kanachak sector in Jammu. Photograph: PTI