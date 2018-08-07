No burial for Karunanidhi at Marina Beach, DMK moves court

August 07, 2018 22:09 IST

IMAGE: DMK supporters and workers mourn after party chief Karunanidhi's demise in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A controversy erupted on Tuesday night after the Tamil Nadu government rejected the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's demand for allotting space on the Marina beach for the burial of its leader M Karunanidhi and offered space near the memorials of former chief ministers C Rajagopalachari and K Kamraj.

Hours later, DMK moved the Madras high court challenging its decision.

DMK working president M K Stalin, recalling the long public life of Karunanidhi, had written to Chief Minister K Palaniswami seeking space inside the mausoleum complex of the departed leader's mentor C N Annadurai at the Marina.

Stalin had also met the chief minister hours before his father's death.

A government statement said it was 'unable to allot space at Marina beach owing to several pending cases in the Madras high court and legal complications'.

Hence, the government is prepared to allott a two-acre site on Sardar Patel Road near the memorials to Rajaji and Kamaraj, it said.

Some reports said the government was reluctant about allotting space for Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina as he was not a sitting chief minister.

Later, senior counsel for DMK P Wilson and Saravanan went to acting Chief Justice of the Madras high court Huluvadi G Ramesh's residence and sought permission to move an urgent motion.

The acting chief justice directed them to serve notice on the advocate general, saying he would hear the case at 10.30 pm at his residence.

Former chief minister M G Ramachandran and his protegee J Jayalalitha were buried at the Marina beach and memorials to them were erected there. Both were bitter foes of Karunanidhi in politics.

Karunanidhi's predecessor Annadurai was also in office when he died.

DMK cadres held impromptu protests and engaged in sloganeering demanding a place for Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina beach.