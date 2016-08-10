Romanian national held for Kerala ATM theft

August 10, 2016 18:43 IST

A Romanian national, who -- along with two other foreigners -- is suspected to be involved in the hi-tech ATM robbery in which a number of people lost money in Thiruvananthapuram, has been arrested in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, whose pictures were released by the Kerala police on Tuesday, was taken into custody by the Mumbai Police late on Tuesday night.

“A Romanian national has been taken into custody in Mumbai in connection with the ATM robbery. A team of Kerala Police has left to Mumbai to take him into custody,” a senior police official said.

“The Mumbai Police will first produce him before a court there and only then we will get him in custody,” he said.

However, he did not divulge any further details.

The Kerala Police on Tuesday zeroed in on three foreign nationals, who are suspected to be the key players behind the hi-tech ATM robbery, and decided to seek Interpol’s help.

The trio, found installing an electronic device inside an ATM kiosk of a public sector bank at Vellayambalam in Thiruvananthapuram, had been caught in the CCTV installed there.

According to police, the three foreign nationals were from Romania and had come to India on June 25 and reached Kerala on July 8. The three had come on tourist visas and had taken rooms in a hotel here for two days.

Police also seized from the hotel two scooters and three helmets, suspected to have been used by the trio.

The state police shared their photos and other available details with their counterparts in other states which led to the arrest of one among them, police said.

So far, more than 20 people had lodged complaints saying money was withdrawn from their account.

As per the preliminary assessment, about Rs 2.5 lakh had been lost, police said.

It is suspected that the electronic device at the ATM counter enabled the fraudsters to collect the secret pin code and card details.

Many of the customers who were duped came to know about the fraud after they received a text message on Monday, informing that money was withdrawn from their accounts.

Image used for representation only.