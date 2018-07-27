Rising Muslim population responsible for rapes: BJP MP

July 27, 2018 15:23 IST

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hari Om Pandey sparked a controversy after stating that the cases of heinous crimes such as rape and murder are rapidly increasing due to the growing Muslim population in India.

The BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar also asserted that soon a new nation like Pakistan will be carved out from India if the government fails to curb the rising Muslim population in the coming days.

"The menaces such as of terrorism, rape, sexual harassment prevailing in India is only because of the rising Muslim populations. If one looks closely, there is a rapid increase in the percentage of Muslim populants since the time of Independence," said Pandey.

He also added that the increased population will result in unemployment and stagnant economic growth which in-turn will bring anarchy in India.

Pandey was of the view that a bill pertaining to the matter should soon be introduced in the Parliament and the necessary measures should be taken at the earliest for curbing population growth."I believe that a bill on population control must be introduced in the Parliament in order to save India from another dreadful partition," he said.