Right-wing outfit celebrates Trump's win

Right-wing outfit celebrates Trump's win

November 09, 2016 18:11 IST

A right-wing outfit on Wednesday celebrated the victory of Republican Donald Trump in the United States polls, saying his Presidency would "further boost" the Indo-American ties.

"We are very happy on the election results and we have been cheering him (Trump) during the campaign period too. Today, we gathered in the streets and played drums and distributed sweets," said Vishnu Gupta, chief of Hindu Sena group.

Gupta said, his group was confident of the Republican's win in the US polls.

"The victory also means that now, India has one of the biggest friend in the White House. And, now, India and the US would together work for banishing terrorism," he said.

The right-wing outfit had in May conducted a special prayer meeting ('havan') for the victory of Trump and in June celebrated Trump's birthday with cake, posters and balloons.

In a stunning result, the billionaire businessman beat seasoned politician Hillary Clinton in the knife-edge polls, defying the odds to become the 45th US President after starting off as a rank political outsider.

IMAGE: Activists of Hindu Sena celebrate Trump's victory in New Delhi. Photograph: Subhav Shukla/PTI Photo

