Right to privacy fundamental, but not absolute: Centre

Last updated on: August 24, 2017 17:18 IST

The Centre on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling holding privacy as a Fundamental Right, saying the top court has only 'affirmed' the government's position on this issue.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters that the court has said that right to privacy is not absolute and is subject to reasonable restrictions.

"The Supreme Court has affirmed what the government had said in Parliament while moving the Aadhar Bill. Privacy should be a Fundamental Right subject to reasonable restrictions," Prasad said.

Reacting to the assertion of the Congress that the verdict was a rejection of the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideology of 'suppression through surveillance', Prasad tweeted: 'What has been the record of the #Congress in protecting individual liberties was seen during Emergency.'

A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar on Thursday ruled that 'right to privacy is an intrinsic part of Right to Life and Personal Liberty under Article 21 and entire Part III of the Constitution'.

In a scathing attack on the previous United Progressive Alliance government, Prasad said that Aadhaar back then had no protection of law.

"The Aadhar during the UPA regime had no protection of law. How could the government collect data or insist upon biometrics without any legislative sanction? We made the Aadhaar law and provided a legal framework for protection of its data," Prasad said.

The Union law minister further averred that the essence of Supreme Court judgment is a wider affirmation of the observation made by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Rajya Sabha.

"The Aadhaar system operates on the principle of Minimum Information, Maximum Use. The Aadhaar has shown its utility in a very short span of time. It is completely safe and secure," he added.

On July 26, the Centre had told the apex court that there is a fundamental right to privacy, which is a 'wholly qualified right' too, and in special circumstances, the government can interfere in a matter that comes under a wholly qualified right.

An absolute right cannot be reduced or amended.

With ANI inputs