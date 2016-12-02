REWIND: India in the past week

December 02, 2016 09:44 IST

We bring to you some of the past week's best pictures from across the nation.

Girls wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in support of note ban in Jammu.Photograph: PTI Photo

A naval boat during 'Day at Sea' exercise conducted as part of the Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Central Industrial Security Force personnel carry injured (volunteers) during a multi-agency mock drill at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo

Congress workers participate in 'Jan Aakrosh' rally against note ban in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill for rescuing people during accidents at Lalgarh Railway station in Bikaner. Photograph: PTI Photo

Fishermen anchor in a harbour in Chennai. Tropical cyclone Nada is forecast to make landfall on the southern coast on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo

A view of the India Gate enveloped by fog in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

Commuters sitting at Safdarjung Hospital DTC bus stop where air purifiers were installed to decrease pollution in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Cricket fans hold a poster with old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes during the third Test between India and England in Mohali. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Su-30 Mki planes flypast on the occasion of Platinum Jubilee of Winger Arrows group formation at Air Force Station of Tezpur, Assam. Photograph: PTI Photo

Border Security Force personnel display cache of arms and ammunition recovered from terrorists after an encounter in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo

Funeral procession of martyr Major Kunal Gosavi, who lost his life in a terror attack in Nagrota, in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. Photograph: PTI Photo

Children of Bhoapl gas tragedy survivors, born with congenital diseases and disabilities, light candles to pay tributes to the victims on the eve of 32nd anniversary of the tragedy in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

Indian navy personnel rehearse for 'Beating the Retreat', as part of the forthcoming Navy Day celebrations, at the historical Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo