rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » REWIND: India in the past week

REWIND: India in the past week

December 02, 2016 09:44 IST

We bring to you some of the past week's best pictures from across the nation.

Girls wear masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in support of note ban in Jammu.Photograph: PTI Photo  

A naval boat during 'Day at Sea' exercise conducted as part of the Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo 

Central Industrial Security Force personnel carry injured (volunteers) during a multi-agency mock drill at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Metro Station in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Photograph: PTI Photo   

Congress workers participate in 'Jan Aakrosh' rally against note ban in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo  

Disaster Management personnel carry out a mock drill for rescuing people during accidents at Lalgarh Railway station in Bikaner. Photograph: PTI Photo  

Fishermen anchor in a harbour in Chennai. Tropical cyclone Nada is forecast to make landfall on the southern coast on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

A view of the India Gate enveloped by fog in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI Photo  

Commuters sitting at Safdarjung Hospital DTC bus stop where air purifiers were installed to decrease pollution in New Delhi. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo  

Cricket fans hold a poster with old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes during the third Test between India and England in Mohali. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters 

Su-30 Mki planes flypast on the occasion of Platinum Jubilee of Winger Arrows group formation at Air Force Station of Tezpur, Assam. Photograph: PTI Photo  

Border Security Force personnel display cache of arms and ammunition recovered from terrorists after an encounter in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo   

Funeral procession of martyr Major Kunal Gosavi, who lost his life in a terror attack in Nagrota, in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. Photograph: PTI Photo

Children of Bhoapl gas tragedy survivors, born with congenital diseases and disabilities, light candles to pay tributes to the victims on the eve of 32nd anniversary of the tragedy in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo 

Indian navy personnel rehearse for 'Beating the Retreat', as part of the forthcoming Navy Day celebrations, at the historical Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo 

 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly