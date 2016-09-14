REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 14, 2016 08:31 IST

Here's a recap of moments captured in India in the past 24 hours.

Children dressed in colours of Indian national flag offer namaz on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Mathura. Photograph: PTI Photo

Army officers of India and Pakistan exchange sweets at Poonch - Rawalakot Crossing Point on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha. Photograph: PTI Photo

Kashmiri Muslims shout freedom slogans during a protest after Eid al-Adha prayers in Srinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

Security personnel take positions near the building where terrorists were hiding during the 3nd day of encounter at Allah Pir area in Poonch. Photograph: PTI Photo

Devotees immersing a Lord Ganesha idol in Krishna river during the Ganesh festival in Karad, Maharashtra. Photograph: PTI Photo