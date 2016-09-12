REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 12, 2016 09:56 IST

A recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Devotees immersing an idol of Lord Ganesh in the sea during the Ganesh festival in Chennai. Photographs: PTI Photo

TelanganaStateForest academy officers paying floral tributes at Forest Memorial to mark Forest Martyr's Day at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

Sachin Tendulkar along with his wife Anjali and son Arjun at Lalbaug Raja Ganesh pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi at a road show during his Kisan Yatra at Mubarakpur in Azamgarh district.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other leader during AAP workers rally at Bagga Purana in Moga, Punjab.

Muslim women buy goats in a livestock market ahead of Bakrid festival in Kolkata. Photograph: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI Photo

A man tries to clear debris after a Major fire broke out at a scrap store at Shamsheerganj in old city of Hyderabad.