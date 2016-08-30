rediff.com

REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

August 30, 2016 08:06 IST

Here’s a recap of the events from the past 24 hours.

A huge traffic jam at ring road towards ISBT after lash of heavy rain in New Delhi. Photographs: PTI Photo

Protesters throw stones on security forces during a clash in Srinagar. Fresh clashes erupted in the Valley after curfew was lifted. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visits a flood relief camp in Katihar.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti giving appointment documents under SRO-43 to next kin of the employees of Jammu division in Jammu.

Wreckage of a bus which toppled down at Jawalapur area in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw and his wife Daw Su Su Lwin pay tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI

Members of the Jain community shout slogans and hold placards to protest against Vishal Dadlani’s tweet which insulted Saint Tarun Sagar in front of Delhi CM’s house, in New Delhi.

A delegation of Ayodhya sadhus led by Janmejaisharan Maharaj, right, president Ramjanm Bhomi Mandir Nirman and Swami Atmanand Sarswati presenting Quran and Gita to Parlliamentary Affair Minister Azam Khan, centre, at Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/ PTI Photo

Women scuffle with the police officials after death of two persons in a fire due to alleged negligence of the fire service department at Dharmanagar Halflong area.

Vehicles make their way through floodwaters on a street after heavy rainfall in New Delhi.

