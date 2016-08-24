rediff.com

REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

Last updated on: August 24, 2016 15:04 IST

Here's a recap of moments captured in India in the past 24 hours.

Villagers wade though the flooded Burdwan-Katwa road at Norjai Setu in Burdwan district of West Bengal on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

A fire fighter trying to control the fire in a cracker shop near Sadar Bazar in Gurgaon on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters taking out Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo 

Passengers travelling on the roof of a train to participate in Sri Krishna Janamshtami Festival in Mathura on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

Angry mob attack supporters of Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura after they vandalised shops and vehicles during their rally demanding for separate statehood -- Tipraland, in Agartala on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

Police detain Congress workers and supporters at the party's Jan Akrosh Rally in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

People use a boat in the flooded streets in Allahabad on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo 

A man and his horse wade through water in a flooded residential colony in Allahabad. Photograph: Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag meeting army officers during his visit to Kashmir Valley on Tuesday to review the security situation. Photograph: PTI Photo 

