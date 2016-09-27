Release 6000 cusecs Cauvery water to TN till Friday: SC to Karnataka

Last updated on: September 27, 2016 16:49 IST

Setting aside a resolution passed by the Karnataka state assembly, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the state government to comply with its earlier order of releasing 6,000 cusecs of the Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu for the next three days i.e. till Friday.

The apex court also asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to facilitate a meeting between the governments of the two states to find a solution to this long-standing problem by Friday.

The court has, however, agreed to a further hearing of the matter on Wednesday.

The apex court's directions came while it was hearing the Karnataka government's plea urging the court to modify its earlier order on the Cauvery waters sharing with Tamil Nadu.

In its plea, Karnataka had said its reservoirs are dry and it can only release water to Tamil Nadu by the end of the year.

While Karnataka sought modification of September 20 order of the apex court, its neighbour Tamil Nadu contested against modification.

Earlier, Karnataka said it was not in a position to release water to Tamil Nadu on various grounds. Tamil Nadu said Karnataka is acting as a judge in its own cause and refusing to comply with the orders in spite of the matter being sub-judice before the court.

The petition came three days after Karnataka's legislature passed a resolution saying the river will be used only for meeting the drinking water needs of villages and towns in the Cauvery Basin and Bengaluru.

The resolutions, however, did not mention the top court's order directing the state to release 6,000 cusecs of water every day to Tamil Nadu till September 27.

Karnataka has said its citizens would go thirsty and crops in the state will be ravaged if it releases any more water to Tamil Nadu.

Over the past month, both states are fighting a legal battle in various courts over the sharing and distribution of Cauvery waters.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs from Karnataka on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the Cauvery issue, urging him to convene a meeting of chief ministers of two states for an amicable settlement.

About 11 Congress MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha staged a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises against the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water.

"We have requested Modiji to intervene in the matter immediately and call the meeting of chief ministers and give directions to settle the Cauvery water dispute amicably," Lok Sabha MP D K Suresh from Bangalore Rural constituency said after making a representation to the PM.

The Congress MPs also demanded that the Cauvery Management Board should not be set up to resolve the water sharing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said.

Suresh said that it would be difficult for the state to release water to Tamil Nadu as it does not have water in the reservoirs because of severe drought in last two years.

It barely has water to meet the drinking water demand, he added.

The MPs complained that the PM did not give adequate time to hear their concerns.

They submitted separate memorandums to the prime minister and Water Resource minister Uma Bharti.

In the representation, the MPs informed the PM that the Karnataka government has been making sincere efforts to comply with the February 5, 2007 order passed by the Cauvery Water Tribunal. But the Tamil Nadu government has taken the matter before Supreme Court which was unwarranted.

"Water sharing dispute can be settled among the states by mutual discussions and consent. But the repeated decisions of the Supreme Court, instead of resolving the issue, have aggravated the situation, creating severe rift between the two states," they said.

Muddahanume Gowda, Lok Sabha MP from Tumkur constituency, said the PM should intervene and take a call on sharing of Cauvery after assessing the ground reality of water availability in the reservoirs of Karnataka.

With inputs from PTI