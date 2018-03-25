Ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam: Sitharaman

March 25, 2018 21:25 IST

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that India was "ready for any unforeseen situation" in Doklam and will "maintain" its territorial integrity.

"We are alert and ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam. We are constantly working on the modernisation of our forces. We will maintain our territorial integrity," the minister said in Dehradun.

Sitharaman's comments came a day after India's ambassador to China refuted reports that the Chinese military was stepping up infrastructure build-up in the Doklam area.

"No, I can tell you that in Doklam area, which we call close proximity or sometimes the face off site, the area where there was close confrontation or close proximity between Indian and Chinese military troops, there is no change taking place today," said Gautam Bambawale in an interview to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

It was reported a few days ago that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) was trying to circumvent Indian troop positions with a road axis in the Doklam area near the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction.

On February 21, army chief General Bipin Rawat also echoed similar sentiments and assured that there is nothing to worry about the Doklam standoff.

The 73-day standoff ended on August 28 last year after China agreed to halt the road building activities by PLA troops at Doklam in Sikkim sector.