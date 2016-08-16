Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Kashmir, Assam

August 16, 2016 14:45 IST

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in violence-hit Jammu and Kashmir and is understood to have given instructions to avoid casualties of both civilians and security personnel.

Singh also took stock of the situation in Assam in the wake of militant attacks.

Top security officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and chiefs of intelligence agencies briefed the home minister on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been witnessing unrest after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani more than a month ago, official sources said.

A Central Reserve Police Force commanding officer was killed on Monday and nine other personnel of the paramilitary force were injured in a militant attack in Nowhatta in downtown Srinagar. Five persons were killed and several others injured on Tuesday in security forces action against stone-pelting protestors in Budgam and Anantnag districts.

Singh instructed officials to try their best to restore peace in the border state as early as possible and avoid casualties of both civilians and security personnel, the sources said.

The home minister was given a detailed briefing on the infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Kashmir, where five militants were killed by security forces on Monday.

The sources said the home minister was briefed on the overall security scenario in the country and the steps taken to foil any attempt by terrorists and other elements to disturb peace anywhere in the country.

Singh also reviewed the situation in Assam where suspected ULFA militants exploded a series of five bombs in Charaido and Tinsukia districts as the state was celebrating country's 70th Independence day on Monday. However, there was no casualty or injury in any of the explosions.

On August 5, 14 people were killed and over 20 injured by National Democratic Front of Bodoland-Songbijit insurgents at Balajan in Kokrajhar district.