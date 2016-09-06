Rajnath briefs PM Modi on Kashmir all-party visit

September 06, 2016 13:56 IST

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Kashmir after returning from his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The home minister, in an hour long meeting, apprised Modi about the ground situation of the state assessed by the all-party delegation which visited Srinagar and Jammu on September 4 and 5.

"Briefed the prime minister on all-party delegation's visit to J&K and also apprised him of the situation in the state," Singh said in a tweet after the meeting at the prime minster's residence.

While the prime minister returned to the capital on Monday after his visit to Vietnam and China, the home minister too had come back from Jammu and Kashmir on the same day.

Sources said the members of the all-party delegation are likely to meet in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss their findings during their visit and chalk out future plans for Jammu and Kashmir.

The all-party delegation seeking to end the turbulence in Kashmir concluded its visit on Monday with no breakthrough.

Unhappy at the stubborn refusal of Hurriyat leaders to meet some MPs who had literally knocked at their doors in Srinagar, the home minister had said that their conduct was against "democracy, humanity or even 'Kashmiriyat' (Kashmiri ethos)".