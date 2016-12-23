Rajasthan ATS officer, woman found dead inside SUV

December 23, 2016 12:40 IST

A police officer assigned to the Rajasthan Anti-Terror Squad was found dead in a locked SUV near Bombay Hospital in Jagatpura area of Jaipur late on Thursday. The body of a woman in her early thirties was also found next to him on the front seat of the car, which was parked on a road on the outskirts of Jaipur.

According to media reports, Ashish Prabhakar, 42, an additional Superintendent of Police, allegedly shot himself with his revolver. The police have found the woman's mobile phone and are trying to identify her.

ATS-SOG Additional DG Umesh Mishra was quoted as saying to The Tribune that a service revolver was found beside the bodies that were lying in a pool of blood.

The police have also found a note allegedly written by Prabhakar to his wife asking for forgiveness.

"Family issues" appear to have been the reason behind the suicide, the police said.

DCP Manish Aggarwal told India Today that when the police team reached the spot it found the car locked from inside.

"Two bullets were fired from Ashish's service revolver. The police is exploring multiple angles, including that of suicide. Their phone call details are also being examined," Aggarwal said.

Prabhakar had recently resumed duty in the ATS after a long study leave.