rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul's elevation 'soon', says Sonia

Rahul's elevation 'soon', says Sonia

October 13, 2017 23:40 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday indicated that the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the party chief could be done "soon".

"Soon it will be done," she said, when asked by reporters repeatedly as to when Rahul Gandhi, who is at present the vice president of the party, will be elevated.

 

The Congress organisational polls are underway and many state units have already passed resolutions urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party reins.

Many leaders in Congress feel Rahul Gandhi's elevation as the party president is long overdue.

Senior leader Sachin Pilot had recently said the party vice-president may take over as the Congress president shortly after Diwali.

At an event in the US recently, Rahul Gandhi had said he was "absolutely ready" to take up an executive responsibility if the party asked him to do so.

Photograph: PTI Photo

© Copyright 2017 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Rahul Gandhi, Congress, PTI Photo, Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Pilot
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use