Rahul's convoy attacked in Gujarat, Congress blames 'BJP goons'

Last updated on: August 05, 2017 00:00 IST

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's car was pelted with stones on Friday during his visit to this flood-affected town in Gujarat but he escaped unhurt, police said.

IMAGE: Window panes of a car are seen broken after alleged stone pelting at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's convoy during his visit to flood affected Dhanera village of Banaskantha district in Gujarat. Photographs: @INCIndia/Twitter

He had to cut short his address to a gathering at Lal Chowk area of Dhanera in Banaskantha district as black flags were waved at him by some of those who turned up for the meeting.

The glass pane at the rear of the car, in which Rahul was seated on his way to the helipad in Dhanera from Lal Chowk, was shattered in the attack, a police official said.

However, Rahul did not suffer any injury and moved on to his next venue, Runi village in Thara taluka, where he asserted his party is not going to be cowed down by stone pelting.

"Won't step back because of black flags, Narendra Modi slogans or stones," he said at a gathering in Runi.

"We have detained the man who threw the stone on the vehicle of Rahul Gandhi," Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar said.

"Right from helipad, police had offered him bullet proof vehicle. After getting down from helicopter, he took bullet-proof vehicle. Later, he got down from that vehicle and took a car of a Congress party worker," the official said.

"Police, convoy marshal and SPG urged him repeatedly to take bullet-proof car for sake of security, but he instead took the vehicle provided by the party," he further said.

"Police had provided all the security, but he (Rahul Gandhi) was repeatedly stopping the car, even at some sensitive places. He even met unknown people on the way," Badgujar said, indicating that he broke all security protocol.

"We will register an FIR and investigate the case," he said, adding, none was injured in the attack.

The incident sparked immediate protest from the Congress with the party spokesman spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi in New Delhi saying BJP "goons" carried out the "dastardly" attack.

IMAGE: The Congress leader escaped unhurt.

Earlier, Rahul was heckled by protesters and shown black flags as soon he started his speech at Lal Chowk and he left in a huff.

Some of the people who gathered at the spot also raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Yesterday, I was in Assam, today I am visiting Rajasthan and Gujarat," he said and minutes later the protest began.

"I wanted to be among you when your villages are flooded, when people have died in your homes. I wanted to meet you and embrace you. I want to tell you I and the Congress party are with you," he said.

"We do not have (a Congress) government at the Centre or in the state. But I and my party workers are standing with you in this hour of need," he said.

The 47-year-old Congress MP abruptly ended his speech and left the stage at Dhanera.

Later, addressing a gathering at Runi village of Thara taluka of same district Rahul said that they will not be deterred by such attacks.

"You are welcome here, so are those who were shouting slogans for Modiji. During my earlier speech (at Dhanera) four people came, showed black flags. Later, some threw stone. Recently, when I reached here another four more people came and showed black flags, so I thought, let's see how strong they are," he told villagers.

"I came out of the vehicle and went towards them. They were 8-10 people, they ran away. The truth is that they are cowards," he said.

"Why are they cowards, I will tell you. Those who know and understand truth need not fear. You have been taught this by Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

State Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki accused the BJP "goons" of carrying out the attack.

"Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel says that Rahulji should have travelled in bullet-proof car. Which means that if such a tall leader is not safe in Gujarat, then it is for us to understand what will happen to common people," he said.

IMAGE: A Congress worker shows a stone that was allegedly thrown at Gandhi's convoy.

Patel condemned the attack but said Rahul refused to go in a bullet-proof car.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came to Gujarat via Rajasthan to meet flood-affected people. Several people in Dhanera registered their protest by showing black flags.

"The reason behind their protest is that people in Dhanera are upset that their MLA Joitabhai Patel is not here among them (he is in Bengaluru) along with other Congress MLAs," he said.

"Some threw stone at his car because of which the glass broke. Gujarat government had offered him bullet-proof car. But he did not use the bullet-proof car and instead used a party worker's private car to travel in the region," Patel added.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that he is pained at the development.

"I have no words to express my anguish. It appears that administration and government has completely failed. This proves how bad is the law and order situation. Strong action should be taken against officers who are responsible to provide security, they should be suspended," said Patel.

The Congress MLA from the area Joitabhai Patel is in Bengaluru as part of the 44 party legislators who have been flown to the southern city apparently to avoid being "poached" by the BJP ahead of the August 8 Rajya Sabha polls.

The politics in poll-bound Gujarat has been on the boil for quite some time with a section in the Congress led by rebel leader Shankarsinh Vaghela breaking ranks with the party and resignation of half a dozen party MLAs.

The situation heated up after the process for election for three Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat got underway.

The Congress has fielded Ahmed Patel as its candidate, while the BJP has nominated its president Amit Shah and Union minister Smriti Irani. The ruling party has also put up a Congress rebel as a third candidate.

Singhvi said several cars in the convoy were damaged, their windowpanes smashed and an SPG man suffered minor injury.

"All this because, the Congress vice president went to a flood-affected area," he said.