Rahul accepts 'people's verdict', says party fought anger with dignity

December 18, 2017 18:05 IST

The Congress accepts the people's verdict in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, party president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday and thanked his party workers for fighting "anger with dignity" in the polls.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of the two states for the love they showered on him.

"The Congress party accepts the verdict of the people and congratulates the new governments in both states. I thank the people of Gujarat and Himachal with all my heart for the love they showed me," Gandhi tweeted.

"My Congress brothers and sisters, you have made me very proud. You are different than those you fought because you fought anger with dignity. You have demonstrated to everyone that the Congress' greatest strength is its decency and courage," he added.

From the results and trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to keep Gujarat and wrest Himachal Pradesh from the Congress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy @OfficeOfRG/Twitter