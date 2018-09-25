Rafale row intensifies with Rahul's 'fun has just begun' dig at PM

September 25, 2018 15:24 IST

The political row over the Rafale deal intensified on Tuesday with the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party trading barbs over it.

The row, which began on Friday after the former French President Francois Hollande said to a French media house that they had no option but to select Anil Ambani’s company as the offset partner in the Rafale plane deal, reached new heights on Tuesday when Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the “fun has just begun” and in coming months his party will expose how every initiative under the Narendra Modi government is an act of theft.

Continuing his tirade against the government over the fighter-jet deal, Gandhi stated that Prime Minister Modi has aided corruption by favouring Anil Ambani in the deal.

“The man (Prime Minister Modi), who came to remove corruption, has himself given Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. The fun has just begun, things are set to turn more interesting. In the next 2-3 months you will have fun after we will show you Narendra Modi’s work -- Rafale, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax. All of it is theft. One by one, we will show that Narendra Modi ji is not a gatekeeper, but a burglar).”

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for using foul language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh Tuesday said the Congress president has graduated from being a shehzada (prince) to “an emperor of lies”.

Alleging that the Congress chief was misleading people, which will be of no use, the senior UP minister said Gandhi needs to come out with details to substantiate his claims about the then United Progressive Alliance government’s decisions on the Rafale deal.

“The shehzada has now graduated and become a shehenshah (emperor)... Rahul Gandhi has become an emperor of lies... I am saying this as he had in Amethi yesterday presented a story which is totally a lie," Singh said.

“He is trying to convert lies into truth by repeatedly hammering them (Sau jhooth bol kar sachh sabit karna chah rehe hain),” he said, asking Rahul to stick to the truth.

On a question if this will have an impact in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Singh said he does not agree “as elections are not fought on lies”.

-- With inputs from PTI