Moderate quake hits Delhi, Haryana; no casualties

Last updated on: November 17, 2016 08:36 IST

A medium intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale shook the national capital and neighbouring Haryana in the wee hours on Thursday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences, the mild tremor hit Delhi at around 4.30 am and was epicentred near Delhi-Haryana border.

The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres, it said.

There was no immediate loss of life and property reported from anywhere in the city.

Many people tweeted about the earthquake despite the tremor hitting early in the morning.

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Punjab’s Jalandhar district on Wednesday. The quake had a depth of 13 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in parts of Rajasthan though no loss of life or property occurred.

The mild tremors of magnitude 4.4 were felt near Rajasthan-Haryana border and nearby region at 4.28 am, according to MeT department.

“No loss of property was reported in the state,” the state police control room said.