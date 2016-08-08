Punish cattle shelter where 1,000 cows starved to death: Cong MP to PM

August 08, 2016 13:40 IST

A Congress Member of Parliament on Monday raised the issue of alleged death of about 1,000 cows at a Rajasthan government-run cattle shelter near Jaipur and sought action against the "killer" state government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Pramod Tiwari (Congress) said about 1,000 cows have died at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation's Hingonia cow rehabilitation centre, located 36 km from the state capital.

Maintaining that Modi wants action to be taken against fraud 'gau rakshaks' (cow vigilantes), he said "I want to help him by providing names and addresses of the killers... Rajasthan government is responsible for the killings. Please take action against Rajasthan government."

When it comes to votes, Modi talks of protecting Dalits but no concern is expressed over minorities being killed in the name of cow protection, Tiwari said.

He charged the Rajasthan government with "killing cows in a well planned conspiracy" and sought action against it.

All 266 contractual workers at the establishment are reportedly on strike since July 21 over unpaid dues of past two months.

The bovines died due to starvation and many of them getting caught neck-deep in cow dung and fodder that had turned slushy due to rainwater seepage, Tiwari said, adding that there was five-feet deep 'daldal' (muddy puddle) at the cow shelter.

Representative Image: Reuters