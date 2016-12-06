Private sale of military gear: HC seeks Centre's response

December 06, 2016 17:10 IST

Expressing concern over private sale of army apparel and gear that have been used by terrorists to strike at military bases, the Delhi High Court on tuesday sought the Defence Ministry's response on what it has done to address the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the Ministry of Defence, saying that "we want to know your response" and listed the matter for hearing on February 3 next year.

"Yes, we know it is a serious issue. Otherwise we would not take it up," the court told the lawyer, appearing for the petitioner NGO, who said the private sale of military apparel and gear was a cause for concern.

The Pathankot Air Force base was attacked in January this year by terrorists dressed in Indian Army fatigues, leading to the death of seven security personnel including a Lieutenant Colonel, and a civilian.

Last month, terrorists dressed in police uniform had attacked the army's XVI Corps headquarters at Nagrota in Jammu district, killing seven security personnel including two officers.

Advocate K R Chitra, who filed the PIL by NGO Fight for Human Rights, said the court on July 20 this year had asked the ministry to treat the issue raised as a representation and to take a decision within three months.

She said that subsequent to the July 20 order, she had again made a representation to the government. However, no response was received and therefore, she has now again moved the court.

She contended that the government has not taken any action to stop private sale of military apparel and gear.

Chitra has claimed that as per a January 8, 2016 notification issued by the Indian Army, civilians and private shopkeepers have been directed not to wear or sell military apparel and gear.

The NGO has sought steps to curb private sale and manufacture of military apparel, like uniforms, shoes, badges and other gear used by the armed forces which were being made by private industries in Ludhiana and Amritsar in Punjab and sold all over the country.

One place where such articles are sold is at the Railway Market at Pathankot, the NGO has claimed.

The PIL has also sought that MoD be directed to handle with immediate effect the responsibility of manufacturing, stocking and sale of military apparel and gear used by the armed forces, saying private shops do not check to whom they sell such articles.