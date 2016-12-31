5 prisoners escape from Bihar's Buxar jail

Last updated on: December 31, 2016 10:25 IST

Five convicts, including four serving life imprisonment, escaped from the Buxar Central Jail late Friday night by scaling the prison wall.

District Magistrate Raman Kumar said on Saturday that the jailbreak took place between 12 midnight and 3 am.

Iron road, pipe and ‘dhoti’ have been found at the spot from where the prisoners scaled the wall, he said.

Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma said those who escaped included Prajit Singh hailing from Motihari, Girdhari Rai of Chapra, Sonu Pandey and Upendra Sah of Ara, all four serving life imprisonment and Sonu Singh of Brahampur, Buxar, convicted for 10 years.

The DM said that after probing the incident, responsibility would be fixed on the erring jail officials for the jail break.

The Superintendent of Police admitted that security has been breached and said thick fog must have helped them in escaping.

This is the third major prison break in the country in recent months. An investigation has been launched into the security lapse, and authorities are combing the surrounding areas.

On October 31, eight undertrials of the Students Islamic Movement of India escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh.

On November 27, Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo and four others were broken out of Nabha Central Jail in Patiala, Punjab, by 10 armed men.

Mintoo was arrested by a joint force of the Punjab and Delhi police the same day. The assistant superintendent of the jail, its head warden and the owner of a local shop were also arrested in connection with the jailbreak.

-- With inputs from agencies