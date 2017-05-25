Post protests, Rajinikanth issues strict diktat to his fan club

May 25, 2017 17:11 IST

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday issued a stern warning to his fans against indulging in any kind of indiscipline, saying those violating his fans club's code of conduct would be expelled from it.

The actor did not refer to any specific incident but the message comes close on the heels of his fans going into celebration mode over him hinting at a political entry, and pasting posters in parts of Chennai and elsewehere hailing him.

Some fans had also staged protests against fringe outfits opposing his political entry and tried to burn an effigy two days ago in retaliation to a group burning the actor's effigy.

In a letter addressed to his fans and released to the media, Rajinikanth said he has authorised V M Sudhakar, a senior functionary in the All India Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Club, to remove persons indulging in any kind of indiscipline from it.

"I am authorising V M Sudhakar to remove functionaries and members of our club from its primary membership if they are found maligning its discipline and reputation," he said.

The actor had last week met his fans and said the "system is rotten" despite the presence of "efficient" leaders like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's M K Stalin and Pattali Makkal Katchi's Anbumani Ramadoss.

He had also asserted his Tamil identity, saying "naan pachai Tamizhan" (I am a pure Tamil), in an apparent bid to respond to his critics and pro-Tamil groups who bring up his Kannada origins.