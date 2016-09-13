Poonch encounter ends on third day; bodies of 4 militants recovered

Last updated on: September 13, 2016 20:55 IST

After three days, the army and police on Tuesday declared that an encounter in mini secretariat in Poonch was over with the killing of four terrorists.

Personnel of army and police stormed the under-construction complex and eliminated the last of the four terrorists, a police officer said.

"The encounter has ended,” said Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone Danish Rana.

The encounter began at around 7.30 am on Sunday when the terrorists fired at a police party killing one cop. The terrorists then took shelter in a house, where an elderly couple lived, and the under-construction mini secretariat.

Security forces had safely evacuated the couple.

One militant was killed on Sunday, two were killed on Monday and the remaining one was eliminated on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Earlier, the police had said that three terrorists had been killed on Sunday and one on Monday.

Director General of Police Rajendera Kumar had said, "There might be a group of four to six involved in this incident.. We have recovered bodies of two militants. Two more militants have been killed. We feel one or two militants are still alive."

Explaining the confusion, Deputy Inspector General Johny Williams said there was a perception that three militants had been killed on Sunday. "But one militant had survived and was firing. He was gunned down today," he said.

Asked whether the slain militants were Pakistanis, Senior Superintendent of Police J S Johar said it was a matter of investigation.

He said four AK rifles and a large quantity of ammunition was recovered from them.

The terrorists had taken position inside the building which has two floors and several rooms and the terrorists were taking benefit of it by firing from different areas, an army officer said.

He said mortars had to be used to eliminate the holed up militants.

Two security personnel were injured on Monday when they launched an assault on the building to eliminate the holed up terrorists.

The DGP had said militants had come with full preparation to disturb peace in the border district as there is calm and communal harmony in the area.

"Militants infiltrating a day before Eid is clearly pointing towards the fact they had come here to disturb peace on Eid," Kumar said.

IMAGE: Security personnel near the under construction mini-secretariat at Allah Pir area in Poonch. Photograph: PTI