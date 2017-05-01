Politics of nepotism, casteism, appeasement will end: UP CM

May 01, 2017 20:56 IST

The Uttar Pradesh assembly poll results have caused a flutter across the country’s political spectrum as the politics of casteism and appeasement will end while the agenda of development and nationalism will sustain, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

He added that the rival parties had tried to project the Bharatiya Janata Party as communal and therefore “untouchable” but the people realised that the party stood for their welfare.

Adityanath was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day BJP state executive meet.

“There is a flutter in the political spectrum after the UP poll results. Politics of nepotism, casteism and appeasement will now end and only politics of development and ‘rashtra bhakti’ (nationalism) will sustain,” Adityanath said.

He declared that the state government will come up with a new excise policy under which liquor shops will not be allowed along national and state highways, near educational institutions or religious places and in densely populated areas.

The UP chief minister said that wherever he had gone during the assembly elections, concerns were raised about the security of women.

“We constituted anti-Romeo squads within 24 hours of assuming office as was promised in our election manifesto,”Adityanath said.

He said that while some opposed the move, “Our mothers and sisters have appreciated it and their comments came in media”.

Justifying his government’s decision to close illegal abattoirs, the chief minister said that no action was taken in the earlier regime on the directions of the National Green Tribunal in 2014 and Supreme Court in 2017 to shut down such slaughter houses.

“Police officers were stabbed and beaten when they went for the closure of such slaughter houses in the previous regime. I told them (police) that now government has changed... all knives have now vanished and all illegal slaughter houses were closed. Those functioning will also be taken care of,” he said.

He claimed that the previous government backed those operating illegal slaughterhouses due to which they could create nuisance.

Adityanath also highlighted the government’s loan waiver scheme for small and marginalised farmers under which loans of Rs 36,000 crore were waived.

After declaration of minimum support price of Rs 487 per quintal for potato, farmers are getting a good price in the market also, he said.

The CM said the government was serious in ensuring payment of sugarcane dues to farmers and till now Rs 5,500 crore dues were paid to farmers.

“We are going to revive four sugar mills and will start expansion work in one more mill,” he said.

Adityanath stressed that his government was working to end hooliganism adding that people would realise it in the days to come.

The CM also announced that from this academic session starting from July, children going to government primary schools will get new uniform, shoes and ‘chappal’ (slippers) matching those worn by kids going to convent schools.

He said the state was prepared for implementation of GST.

Adityanath said that Deen Dayal Upadhyay poor welfare cards will be made to support those below poverty line.

The UP government will also act tough on corruption and not spare anyone even those with high political connections, he said.