rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » PM's wife injured, her relative killed in accident

PM's wife injured, her relative killed in accident

Last updated on: February 07, 2018 16:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben was injured and her relative was killed when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, police said.

Jashodaben did not suffer any major injuries in the accident in which four other people travelling with her were also injured, Station House Officer Parsoli Shyam Singh said.

 

The deceased was identified as Basant Bhai Modi, 67, a relative of Jashodaben, who died while undergoing treatment, the police said.

The accident took place in Parsoli Police Station area when Jashodaben and others were travelling to Chittorgarh after attending a function in Kota, they said.

The car rammed into the truck from behind as the truck driver suddenly applied breaks, they added.

Two commados of the Mehsana Police were also among the occupants of the car.

The injured, including a commando, were rushed to a government hospital for treatment, the police said.

Photographs: ANI

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Jashodaben, Parsoli Shyam Singh, Narendra Modi, Bhai Modi, Parsoli Police Station
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use