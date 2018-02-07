PM's wife injured, her relative killed in accident

Last updated on: February 07, 2018 16:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife Jashodaben was injured and her relative was killed when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, police said.

Jashodaben did not suffer any major injuries in the accident in which four other people travelling with her were also injured, Station House Officer Parsoli Shyam Singh said.

The deceased was identified as Basant Bhai Modi, 67, a relative of Jashodaben, who died while undergoing treatment, the police said.

The accident took place in Parsoli Police Station area when Jashodaben and others were travelling to Chittorgarh after attending a function in Kota, they said.

The car rammed into the truck from behind as the truck driver suddenly applied breaks, they added.

Two commados of the Mehsana Police were also among the occupants of the car.

The injured, including a commando, were rushed to a government hospital for treatment, the police said.

Photographs: ANI