PM to meet Obama in Laos tomorrow

Last updated on: September 07, 2016 22:04 IST

United States President Barack Obama will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Vientiane, Laos, the White House said on Wednesday.

‘In the afternoon, the President will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India,’ the White House said in its daily guidance released to the press.

The two leaders are expected to make brief remarks at the top of the meeting.

This would be the eighth meeting between Modi and Obama in two years. They met for the first time at the White House in September 2014 when Modi travelled to Washington, DC at the invitation of Obama.

Prime Minister Modi exchanged views with Obama on the sidelines of the G20 summit in China’s Hangzhou on Sunday, with the US president praising the ‘bold policy’ move on goods and service tax reform in a ‘difficult’ global economic scenario.

Obama is scheduled to address a news conference in Laos immediately after his meeting with Modi.

He would depart for the US via Yokota, Japan for fueling, soon after his news conference.