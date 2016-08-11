PM Modi seeks suggestions for I-Day speech

August 11, 2016 14:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought suggestions from public for his Independence Day speech to be given from ramparts of the Red Fort.

Messages inviting suggestions have been put on some of the government websites.

“Independence Day speech from ramparts of the Red Fort is perhaps the most important speech of the year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the trend of directly seeking ideas and suggestions from citizens for formulating his Independence Day speech.

“Like last year, this year too the prime minister invites citizens to contribute their views, their ideas, their suggestions, indeed their own vision,” read the message.

People can contribute on either the MyGov open forum or the Narendra Modi site and mobile application, it said.

“All you have to do is to click on the respective icons and have your say. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will articulate them,” said the message put up on the personnel ministry’s website.

The best inputs would be incorporated by the prime minister in his speech on August 15, it said.

It will be Modi’s third Independence Day address as prime minister.