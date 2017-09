PM Modi presents Suu Kyi copy of her research proposal

September 06, 2017 18:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presented Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi with a special copy of the original research proposal she submitted for her fellowship in 1986.

IMAGE: Modi meets Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi in the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

“Presented Daw Aung San Suu Kyi a special reproduction of the original research proposal she submitted for fellowship at Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla in May 1986,” Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi is on his first bilateral visit to Myanmar where he held wide-ranging talks with Suu Kyi. After the meeting, Modi gifted the 72-year-old Nobel laureate a copy of her original research proposal titled ‘The Growth and Development of Burmese and Indian Intellectual Traditions Under Colonialism: A Comparative Study’.

IMAGE: The copy of the original research proposal --The Growth and Development of Burmese and Indian Intellectual Traditions Under Colonialism: A Comparative Study -- she submitted for her fellowship in 1986. Photograph: @NarendraModi/Twitter

Suu Kyi has a strong connection with India. She studied political science from the Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi and graduated in 1964.

She was also a fellow in Shimla at the prestigious Indian Institute of Advanced Studies. Suu Kyi had also spent time with her husband Michael Aris and two sons Kim and Alexander in the former summer capital of the British India.

Modi arrived on Tuesday on the second leg of his two-nation trip during which he travelled to southeastern Chinese city Xiamen where he attended the annual BRICS summit and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders.