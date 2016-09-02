PM Modi looks forward to productive G20 meet in China

September 02, 2016 12:25 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will engage constructively on all pressing international priorities and challenges with world leaders as he is looks forward to "a productive and outcome oriented" G20 Summit in China's Hangzhou that begins from Sunday.

The prime minister, who will travel to Vietnam on Friday before heading for China on Saturday, said his government attaches a high priority to bilateral relations with Vietnam and the partnership between the two countries will benefit Asia and the rest of the world.

"Today evening, I will reach Hanoi in Vietnam, marking the start of a very important visit that will further cement the close bond between India and Vietnam," Modi said.

"We wish to forge a strong economic relationship with Vietnam that can mutually benefit our citizens. Strengthening the people-to-people ties will also be an my endeavour during the Vietnam visit," he said in a Facebook post.

Modi said he will have an opportunity to engage with other world leaders on pressing international priorities and challenges during the G20 Summit.

"We will discuss putting the global economy on the track of sustainable steady growth and responding to emerging and entrenched social, security and economic challenges.

"India will engage constructively on all the issues before us and work towards finding solutions and taking forward the agenda for a robust, inclusive and sustainable international economic order that uplifts the socio-economic conditions of people across the world, especially those who need it most in developing countries," the prime minister said.

Modi said he looks forward "to a productive and outcome oriented summit".

At the G20 Summit, India is likely to raise a host of issues ranging from choking terror funding and checking tax evasion to cutting cost of remittances and market access for key drugs.

During the Vietnam visit, Modi will hold extensive discussions with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

"We will review complete spectrum of our bilateral relationship," he said.

He will also meet the President of Vietnam, Tran Dai Quang, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong; and the Chairperson of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

"In Vietnam, I will have the opportunity to pay homage to Ho Chi Minh, one of 20th century's tallest leaders. I will lay a wreath at the Monument of National Heroes and Martyrs as well as visit the Quan Su Pagoda," the prime minister said.

He also greeted people Vietnam on their National Day on Friday. "Vietnam is a friendly nation with whom we cherish our relationship," Modi said.

India's ONGC Videsh Limited is engaged in oil exploration projects in Vietnam for over three decades and there may be announcements about new projects in the sector during the bilateral visit, which is taking place after a gap of 15 years.

Modi will leave for Hangzhou from Vietnam on Saturday.

"I will visit Hangzhou, China from 3-5 September 2016 for the annual G-20 Leaders Summit. I will arrive in Hangzhou from Vietnam where I would have concluded an important bilateral visit," he said in another Facebook post.