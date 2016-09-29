PM Modi calls urgent meet on Pakistan's Line of Control violations

September 29, 2016 12:35 IST

Amidst heightened tension with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation along the Line of Control.

The meeting is understood to have discussed various options related to the LoC in the wake of the Uri attack.

The meeting is also understood to have taken stock of ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts.

Four terrorists had stormed an army camp in Uri on September 18 and killed 18 soldiers.

Pakistani troops have also twice violated the ceasefire along the LoC since Wednesday.

The meeting came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi postponed the meeting during which the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan was to be reviewed.

“The meeting regarding MFN and related logistics scheduled for today is postponed to next week,” official sources said.

The decision to review the MFN, which was granted by India unilaterally in 1996, was taken in the wake of the Uri attack over which India is weighing options to respond.