PM Modi asks for Independence Day speech ideas

July 31, 2018 10:49 IST

As Independence Day approaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked to give suggestions for his address, which he will deliver to the nation from Red Fort in the capital.

Modi took on Twitter and said “What are your thoughts and ideas for my 15th August speech? Share them with me on a specially created forum on the Narendra Modi App.”

 

He further shared a link through which people can give their input and suggestion and said: “I look forward to receiving your fruitful inputs in the coming days.”

Last year too, PM Modi invited people to share their ideas and inputs to be included in his Independence Day address. Over 6,000 comments were received on the Narendra Modi App while more than 2,000 suggestions were made on the ‘MyGov’ portal.

This will be Modi’s fifth Independence Day speech from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Last year, the PM delivered his shortest Independence Day speech, which was less than an hour long. The year before, in 2016, Modi made the record of delivering the longest Independence Day at 96 minutes.

