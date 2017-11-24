Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile' Mnangagwa sworn in as new leader

November 24, 2017 15:49 IST

Emmerson Mnangagwa, ‘The Crocodile’, has been sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president in a ceremony at a packed stadium in the country’s capital, Harare.

IMAGE: Emmerson Mnangagwa is sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

It follows the dramatic departure of Robert Mugabe after 37 years of authoritarian rule.

Mnangagwa, the country’s former vice president, swore an oath of office to serve as interim president until a leader is elected at the polls next year. He is expected to contest the election as well.

“I, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, swear that as president of the republic of Zimbabwe I will be faithful to Zimbabwe and obey, uphold and defend the constitution and all other laws of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mnangagwa fled the country after Mugabe fired him earlier this month, a dismissal that triggered the political turmoil and an apparent military coup in Harare.

IMAGE: People celebrate at the swearing-in ceremony of Mnangagwa. Mnangagwa fled the country after Mugabe fired him earlier this month. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Mnangagwa returned to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, a day after Mugabe’s resignation, and vowed to take the country into a new era of democracy and to rebuild the economy that rotted under Mugabe’s decades-long iron grip.

There was no sign of Robert or Grace Mugabe at the ceremony. Zimbabwe’s state newspaper, The Herald, reported Mugabe may not attend, saying he needed time to rest.

IMAGE: Mnangagwa returned to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, a day after Mugabe’s resignation, and vowed to take the country into a new era of democracy and to rebuild the economy that rotted under Mugabe’s decades-long iron grip. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

The former president is likely to live out his last days in the comfort of his grand home in Zimbabwe. The couple was granted immunity from prosecution, the military had told news agencies earlier. Their safety has been guaranteed and they will be allowed to keep several of their properties.

Grace Mugabe had her own ambitions to take over the presidency. The military, determined to keep her from office, intervened when Mnangagwa was fired, fearing Grace Mugabe’s ascension.